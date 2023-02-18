On a recent cold night, the warmth among about 80 peace seekers was evident as they gathered in the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church fellowship hall to celebrate the organization's 20 years of seeking to limit war, violence, and oppression.
The organization Milton for Peace was formed in February 2003 as the United States was preparing for an attack on Iraq that was then led by Saddam Hussein.
The anniversary celebration twenty years later on Feb. 4 brought together several of the founding members as well as those from other progressive organizations that are now under the umbrella of the Milton Change Makers Coalition.
Friends greeted each other with hugs and fistbumps, carrying contributions to a potluck supper laid out on tables at the rear.
More and more chairs needed to be added to the semicircle surrounding a microphone in the relaxed atmosphere.
Folk, jazz, and traditional songs and famous readings on peace were offered up and greetings were issued to those from other coalition groups supporting a wide-range of often overlapping ideas from affordable housing, sustainability, environmental, and anti-racist work.
Founding member Robert Rosofsky was honored for his long, unwavering commitment to Milton for Peace and being the group’s “guiding light.”
Upon receiving his award, Rosofsky urged those present to keep working for peaceful solutions.
“Our military budget is now over $1 trillion a year. It’s about half of all the expenditures that our nation makes at the federal level. Our nation spends as much on the military as the next 10 countries combined,” he said. “So if you’re ever in a group or an organization and you need money and somebody says, ‘There’s not enough money for that,’ say, ‘Oh yeah, there’s plenty of money. It’s just not in the right place.’ Try to think of it as a continual struggle and we have to keep fighting for that.”
In separate interviews, Rosofsky and several other founding or near-founding members spoke about their commitment to the group.
