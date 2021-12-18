The Board of Appeals has cleared the way for the construction of the 84 apartments in two buildings in a 40B development at 582 Blue Hill Ave.
A three-member segment of the 11-member board voted on Dec. 7 to approve the comprehensive permit that requires several waivers from local zoning bylaws and contains a list of conditions on the development.
For more on this, buy the Milton Times issue of 12/16 on print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.