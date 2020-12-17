The Board of Appeals hearing on the 40B development proposed for 648 Canton Ave. that was set for tonight, Dec. 17, has been postponed due to the snowstorm. A new date is expected to be set soon.
Meanwhile an initial meeting before the Board of Appeals for the Residences at East Milton will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said the board has roughly 50 meetings upcoming on the four 40B developments currently pending before it.
