An opportunity to participate in the Fourth Annual Mike’s 5K to Crush Substance Abuse 2020 awaits. This year’s event is virtual. Register at mikes5k.racewire.com. Participants can run/walk a 5k anytime between Oct. 17 and 24. Cost is $30. After the race, walkers or runners can upload their time. To learn more, go to the organization’s new website: mikesfivek.org. Financial donations to mikesfivek.org are able to be made on that online site.
Mike’s 5K was founded in 2017 in memory of Mike Mulcahy, who passed in 2016 after a courageous 10-year battle against substance abuse. Mike was raised in Milton, graduated from Milton High School and became an accomplished plumber. Nothing was more important to Mike than his family and friends and his resilience is the inspiration for Mike’s 5k.
Since 2017, the organization has donated more than $200,000 to substance abuse prevention and treatment programs in Milton, Quincy and Boston.
As noted on mikesfivek.org: “We seek to erase stigma, spread awareness, strengthen treatment programs, and demonstrate the power of community and friendship in the battle against substance abuse.”
