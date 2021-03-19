The Select Board has approved the final wording on the ballot question for the April 27 election that would allow the town to borrow $32.2 million for a major overhaul of its three fire stations.
Town Counsel Kevin Freytag said the question will ask residents to exempt the debt in order for the work to build and equip the three stations from the provisions of Proposition 2½.
