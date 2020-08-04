A breath of fresh air at St. Michael's

Concert goers on the lawn of St. Michael's.

(Photo by Barry Nelson)

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Randolph Avenue hosted an evening of music on July 24. The shady lawn at the rear of the church provided a comfortable venue for the audience with excellent acoustics as an added bonus. The singing duo of Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold, both operatically trained, sang a variety of show tunes and as they termed it, “wedding music” for the hour-long concert. Pianist Mary Jodice ably provided stylish accompaniment.

