A breathe of fresh air at St. Michael's

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on Randolph Avenue hosted an evening of music on July 24. The shady lawn at the rear of the church provided a comfortable venue for the audience with excellent acoustics as an added bonus. The singing duo of Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold, both operatically trained, sang a variety of show tunes and as they termed it, “wedding music” for the hour-long concert. Pianist Mary Jodice ably provided stylish accompaniment.
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- East Milton deck work starts Aug. 3
- Learn about Return to School plans July 29
- Town civic center proposed
- 'Little free diverse libraries Milton' is Daleys' goal
- Milton needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission
- It’s time for a new social etiquette
- Edward L. Hays
- Intersection danger
- Christina Rice weds Christopher Moore
- Book review: ‘Hunting Whitey’ by Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.