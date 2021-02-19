Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.