From July 1 to 31, the Milton Public Library will host a local artist named Allegra Murray in an exhibit titled “Another Story.”
Murray creates flowers from various papers, all sourced within the community. These three-dimensional pieces are colorful and cool, incorporating lots of different hues and often with written words interwoven into the images. Each piece has a theme of its own to include graphics like musical notes or a local map of Milton streets, and the list of embellishments goes on to create an enjoyable and eclectic exhibit.
