Milton Police detectives are investigating an apparent vandalism spree in which vandals used rocks to break windows in at least a dozen vehicles. The incidents took place sometime around or after midnight Tuesday, April 6, into Wednesday morning, April 7, Milton Police said.
Reports of at least 12 vehicles sustaining window damage by having rocks thrown at or through the glass took place all across town. Incidents were reported on the following streets: Clapp Street, Coolidge Road, Craig Street, Fairbanks Road, Magnolia Street, Otis Street, Robbins Street and Waldeck Road. Although no motive has been determined at this time, this appears to be a random act of vandalism, police said.
Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the police at the time it is observed.
