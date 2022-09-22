School Committee members were impressed with a good snapshot in a presentation of local district data on Sept. 7.
The district is hoping that as the MCAS data is available, it will round out the positive school picture of the district’s ongoing recovery from COVID-19.
Nationally and locally, school districts have sought to recover from the chaos of the pandemic amidst fears that it would take years for students to make up for lost learning and catch up on basic skills.
School officials presented the committee with data that showed how students, particularly in the early grades, made significant academic gains in mathematics and English language arts (ELA) during the 2021-2022 school year and those gains extended to students in racial and economic subgroups.
Based on the testing data, several school officials and committee members expressed optimism at the progress that the district has been able to accomplish in just one year.
Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin said, “This data tells an amazing story that we should all be proud of. I know I am. Hopefully, we’ll never see that situation again. It's really just an extraordinary story of a district rising to the challenge of meeting the needs and helping our students re-engage with school. Congratulations to our whole staff.”
Acting Superintendent Janet Sheehan said the district has been strengthening its multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) from year to year.
Led by an inclusion specialist, struggling students are evaluated and given more support as needed, she said.
Committee member Beverly Ross Denny said, “I’m thrilled to see the gains that were made over the course of one school year. We all thought our kids were going to be ruined forever. What Milton educators proved is that success can be achieved and we’ve made significant gains. I would love for us to see further growth.”
Committee member Celina Miranda said she was “delighted” to see the gains among students in the subgroup categories and is trying to understand the ups and downs of the middle school data.
“It’s a powerful story and we do need to tell it,” she said. “I think the general public needs to understand that we are making gains where we have been struggling for many years.”
