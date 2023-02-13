Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.