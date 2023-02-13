Madre Osteria in Milton, which is normally closed on Monday, was open for a special event hosted by the Milton Rotary to honor the achievements of Pat Desmond, a long time member of the club.
Pat was president of the Milton Rotary from 2001 to 2002 and was the second female president in its history.
At the time, Milton Rotary was one of 66 Rotary clubs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and was the smallest Rotary club in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Pat was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow which is a Rotary International award given to recognize those who have gone above and beyond for their community and fully embodied the Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
“Service Above Self” truly embodies Pat.
During her time in the Rotary Club, she reported on the CHIP (child identification program) that helped to identify all students in the Milton Public Schools system, private schools in Milton, and any child who lived in Milton but attended school outside of Milton.
The program gained national recognition and helped identify children in Milton in case of child abduction.
Dr. David Harte, who started CHIP, credited the Times story to the expansion of the program.
Shortly after Milton gained recognition for CHIP, 42 other cities and towns in Massachusetts implemented it, including nearby Quincy.
During her time as president, Milton Rotary was named the best Rotary club in the district, (District 7905) and honored for having the best community service project.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.