The James Sumner Greene MD Memorial Horse Trough sits at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Randolph Avenue. It was designed by Putnam & Allen.
James Sumner Greene (1834-1911) was a beloved physician and surgeon in Milton Lower Mills and Dorchester, according to the American Series of Popular Biographies, Massachusetts Edition posted on the Dorchester Athenaeum website.
An early appointee to the office of Inspector of Schools for the Board of Health, and a native of Fitchburg, Greene began studying medicine at Harvard Medical School in 1860, before settling in Dorchester.
“At the breaking out of the Civil War in 1861 he was appointed by Surgeon-general Dale as hospital steward, was assigned to the Twenty-first Massachusetts Volunteers, and was detailed as medical officer for the year of the Seventh Rhode Island Battery, known as Captain Belger's battery,” according to the biography written while he was still alive.
It continues that Greene “accompanied Burnside’s expedition to Hatteras Inlet, where he was attacked by the typho-malarial fever, and nearly lost his life, being rescued by two Fitchburg fellow-townsmen.”
His grave is in Milton Cemetery.
