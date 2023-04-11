Being a first time mom or even a second time mom can be hard. Navigating life with a new baby can be anxiety inducing and lonely.
One local mom wants to make sure that new moms and veteran moms have a space to come together and talk about the challenges and successes they’ve experienced.
Ellie Rineck has started a mom’s support group called Moms Together, where she will be providing postpartum support groups for new moms, veteran moms, and working moms.
Rineck trained with Boston NAPS (Newborn and Parenting Support) to be able to start the support group in Milton.
“They provided a ton of services like mom survival guides, which are moms groups,” Rineck. said. “They started doing this training for new survival guide leaders to start their own thing.”
She started her moms group using the curriculum that she was trained on and has received support in starting the group from NAPS.
“It’s a six month program where we did training on starting a business and marketing, as well as various phases of postpartum group management, developing curriculum,” Rineck said. “For example, veteran [moms] group has more nuance because moms are experiencing different things. When I was postpartum with my second, some of the things that were the most anxiety inducing the first time around were easy, but dealing with a three year old who had a lot of big feelings and those types of things were more difficult.”
Through NAPS, Rineck was trained in group facilitation management, postpartum support, and how to find resources for moms, such as if they need therapists or breastfeeding support.
Rineck expressed how having a moms group allowed her to be around others going through similar things and be able to have people to talk to.
“Having a group of moms who were all going through the same things, stressing about sleep every single night or bickering with our partner over who’s going to do the diaper change, those little things have a sounding board,” she said.
