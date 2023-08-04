With climate change on the rise, protecting the electric grid has become ever more important, especially with extreme weather events on the rise.
How to protect the electric grid comes in a variety of ways. One of the ways that is being looked at by Milton’s Planning Department, in conjunction with Winter Valley, is the possible use of a microgrid. A public forum was led by assistant town planner Josh Eckart-Lee and Environmental Coordinator Jack Turner.
What is a microgrid?
Abbey Depres and Dave Daygon from Clean Energy Solutions are the consultants on the project and provided information as to what a microgrid is and how it works.
“The standard definition of a microgrid is a small network of electricity users. That’s the town hall, with a local source of supply, the solar panels, that is usually attached to a centralized national grid but is able to function independently,” Depres said.
According to Depres, in a microgrid solar panels would be placed on a few different buildings, and connected to each other, either physically or virtually; those buildings would then be connected to the larger national grid. What separates them from other buildings not part of the microgrid is that the microgrid buildings would be able to function independently from the larger grid.
“Microgrids present their own set of benefits and they kind of boil down into three major categories: local control and personalization, renewable energy, and extra resilience,” Depres said.
According to Daygon, being able to reduce a lot of the power that is being used by the main electric grid during peak hours (early afternoon when people are coming home from work in the summer and winter months) would create less strain on the main grid and help create revenue for utilities.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.