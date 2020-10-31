So long, summer

A couple walks along Brook Road on Oct. 30, during a snowfall that in the end, totaled 6.5 inches.

(Photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta coupled with an approaching

low-pressure system from the west delivered not only widespread

rain, but significant snow! As of 4:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time,  we

recorded a new daily snowfall record for Oct. 30, 2020, at

6-and-a-half inches! This shatters the previous daily record of 2 inches

set in 2011. The Oct. 30 final total also parks itself as the second snowiest

day for the month;  the highest remains 6.8 inches set on

Oct. 10, 1979.

The anomalously cold air mass associated with the storm allowed

air temperatures to remain in the upper-20s for the vast

duration of the storm. This created a healthy snowfall ratio leading

to the 6.5 inches! Truly an unusual and impressive event!

