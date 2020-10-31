The remnants of Hurricane Zeta coupled with an approaching
low-pressure system from the west delivered not only widespread
rain, but significant snow! As of 4:10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, we
recorded a new daily snowfall record for Oct. 30, 2020, at
6-and-a-half inches! This shatters the previous daily record of 2 inches
set in 2011. The Oct. 30 final total also parks itself as the second snowiest
day for the month; the highest remains 6.8 inches set on
Oct. 10, 1979.
The anomalously cold air mass associated with the storm allowed
air temperatures to remain in the upper-20s for the vast
duration of the storm. This created a healthy snowfall ratio leading
to the 6.5 inches! Truly an unusual and impressive event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.