An ambitious goal of creating 255 affordable housing units over the next five years by working cooperatively with developers of some potential 40B projects and making changes to zoning has been put forth in Milton’s newest Housing Production Plan.
The plan was prepared in conjunction with a working group, the Trustees of the Affordable Housing Trust, and the Housing Committee with the assistance of Karen Sunnarborg, a housing consultant.
The Select Board and the Planning Board each approved the plan during a joint meeting on Jan. 27.
The plan will now go to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for review.
The plan is required since Milton is one of about 150 communities which have plans on file with the state and have not met the requirement of having at least 10 percent of its housing stock be affordable under Chapter 40B. Milton’s plan expired last October.
Melinda Collins, Select Board vice chair and Housing Subcommittee chair, said the plan documents the unmet needs for affordable housing in the community and puts forward a plan to meet those needs.
The plan states, “Everyone should have a right to safe and affordable housing, which is so fundamental to stabilizing both individuals and families who may be living in substandard conditions and/or spending far too much for their housing. The whole community benefits when all residents have a decent and affordable place to call home.”
The plan includes demographic information and paints a picture of Milton as a thriving and desirable community with increasingly rising home prices where affordable housing is difficult to find, build, or rent.
