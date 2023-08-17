Milton will formally ask the state Attorney General’s office if roughly 35 units of affordable housing is an acceptable use of the 3.5 remaining buildable land left at the town’s former Poor Farm.
Select Board members, meeting in their roles as Trustees of the Gov. Stoughton Trust, voted 3 to 2 on Aug. 8 to approve a request for proposals with the purpose of sending it to the AG’s office to determine whether it meets the standard of benefiting the “poor of Milton.”
The property, which currently houses the Milton Animal Shelter and an open pasture, was part of 40 acres that were bequeathed to the town in the early 1700s as part of the will of former Gov. William Stoughton.
Stoughton’s will specifies that the property was left to “benefit the poor of Milton.”
It was at one time used as a poor farm and included several buildings including a “pest house” that was used to isolate those suffering from communicable disease. Several of the buildings are in severely dilapidated condition.
The vote came over objections from Select Board members Roxanne Musto and Richard Wells, who raised concerns about the pace and order of the process and said it did not meet the standard put forward in the will. Both voted against the measure.
The Select Board later agreed to hold a public hearing and meetings with residents while the state review is ongoing. Those meetings will start in September at dates to be determined.
During public comment, several residents of abutting residential areas also asked the Trustees to gather more input from neighbors before voting and said they want to be included in future discussion.
Also left hanging were recent discussions about rebuilding the animal shelter at the site.
