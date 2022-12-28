About 60 residents gathered at the library Dec. 15 to hear how the new MBTA zoning regulations will create affordable housing.
The answer is: they won’t.
Dana LeWinter, the municipal engagement director of Citizens' Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), presented a detailed explanation of the new state regulations involved in the MBTA zoning plan.
Under the rules developed by the state Department of Housing and Community Development, (DHCD), Milton is required to create zoning that would allow construction of 2,461 housing units if it were built out.
The DHCD regulations call for a 50-acre parcel allowing a density of 15 units an acre.
To find a way to zone for 2,461 new housing units, at the 15 units an acre rate, 160 acres would need to be covered.
If the town were to only create an overlay district of 50 acres, the density required to meet the goal would be 50 units per acre.
In response to a question from the audience LeWinter said the regulations do not require any affordable housing be included in the zoning.
“But you can include 10 percent affordable housing if you want,” she said, adding that if a feasibility study is done, a town can increase the amount of affordable housing stock to 20 percent.
Members of Affordable Inclusive Milton (AIM), a citizens group, and the town’s Affordable Housing Trust co-sponsored the discussion of the MBTA zoning regulations.
After an hour and a half, the group had to stop talking about the issue since the library was closing, but Geoff Wilkinson, a member of AIM, said the discussion will continue.
Milton is receiving two grants to work on writing the new zoning, Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said.
The Planning Department secured $50,000 for help with a consultant and another $20,000 to draft the zoning.
By the end of January, the town will be required to submit an action plan dealing with the new zoning.
Failing to comply will result in the loss of state grant eligibility in three categories: the Housing Choice Initiative, MassWorks, and the Local Capital Projects Fund.
Czerwienski said that he is working toward complying with the state’s timetable.
He said the town’s housing authority receives about $235,000 to $255,000 a year from Local Capital Projects.
The last time Milton received a MassWorks grant was in 2012 when the state paid $1 million for Central Avenue streetscaping.
Of the 175 MBTA communities mandated to comply with the new state requirements, six have already indicated that they will not comply, according to Czerwienski.
After listening to the presentation, Webster Collins said that complying with the mandate would destroy property values.
He said the loss of the grants would be “small money for what we are talking about.”
Another resident, who did not want his name used, said he had moved from Boston to Milton and he thinks the new regulations are a boon to developers.
He said the town’s financial exposure from losing potential grants is not worth changing the zoning.
Joe Modugno said he doesn’t see how the area around the MBTA properties can accommodate the density.
Town Meeting will eventually vote on the zoning.
Czerwienski said it will be up to the town to decide whether the new zoning has an affordability requirement or includes incentives to encourage mixed use.
