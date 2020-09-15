Learn more in a virtual meeting via the Zoom app about the affordable housing opportunity at 199 Church St. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Sign-in information can be viewed, along with two related documents, at the town’s website, https://www.townofmilton.org/home/news/199-church-street-affordable-housing-lottery. Because of COVID-19, there will not be an open house at the two condominiums.The deadline to apply is Nov. 9, postmarked or received at an address in Harvard, Mass. Located at 199 Church St., 199 Church Street Condominiums is an existing two family home that has been renovated into two affordable two bedroom condominiums in Milton. Both units are being offered, by lottery, to income eligible first-time homebuyers (certain exceptions apply). Walking distance to public transportation, and shopping are among the amenities.
