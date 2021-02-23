The Planning Board will continue to hammer out a scaled-down version of the condominium conversion bylaw in the wake of strong opposition from some residents who say the previous version would have negatively altered the character of their neighborhoods.
A majority of the board agreed on Jan. 28 that while there is no “silver bullet” contained in the proposed bylaw, the board needs to continue work on it.
The board is set to continue a discussion of affordable housing production strategies at its meeting on Feb. 26.
To read the full story from the Feb. 18 edition, click here.
