When it comes to state building codes and Milton zoning bylaws, Building Commissioner Joe Prondak has been described as a walking encyclopedia.
After 17 years, Prondak said he decided he needed “a breath of fresh air” and he will soon be walking out the door to a new job in Needham, which has a wider variety of building types, a larger staff, and where he will see an increase in pay.
“The opportunity came up and I took a shot at it and it came to be,” Prondak said.
He said Needham has a broader tax base and more resources to deal with the inspectional services work. In Milton, getting additional resources “has been a struggle for years.”
“I’m sure there will be new challenges. That’s what work is all about,” Prondak said.
A 1976 graduate of Dedham High School, Prondak started out in the masonry and construction business.
He then held a four-days-a-week post in the building department in Hull and then served 18 years in Quincy.
“I gave my all here in Milton. I never took my foot off the gas,” Prondak.said.
He said the office “had a lot of room for improvement” when he started.
“We improved a lot, put in efficiencies, and kept up with quality of life issues,” Prondak said.
He pointed to the impact of COVID, during which the need for building permits soared, combined with the grueling work of helping the town evaluate the seven 40B projects that came before the Board of Appeals in recent years.
The onslaught of 40Bs “really threw us into a tailspin,” said Prondak, adding that several of the projects involved complex decisions and determinations from him.
The department also acts on roughly 1,500 to 1,800 building permits and performs 4,000 inspections a year.
