Jennifer DeLeonardis, the fitness guru at Fuller Village, is working with five women from the senior living community to prepare to climb Mt. Washington this summer.
Recently Jen and her climbing partner, Robert Reenen, talked about their joy in climbing mountains as part of a slide show for the whole community at Fuller.
The 100 Mountains Presentation brought out a crowd of Brush Hill residents who learned about the New England peaks that rise more than 4,000 feet and some of the skills it takes to climb them.
The pair, who call themselves “partners in climb,” both enjoy experiencing the excitement and beauty of the New England mountains.
Together and sometimes with Jen’s son Christopher, who graduated from Milton High in 2022, they have scaled 100 mountains in the region.
Jen’s official title at Fuller is director of aquatics and fitness. She’s been doing that work for about six years now.
Three of the five women who are among the 300 or so residents at Fuller training to scale the 6,288 foot mountain were on hand for the slide show last month.
The other two who are planning the climb were visiting Joshua Tree in California.
Barbara Cocci, Jane Cotter, Irene Brannelly, Nancy Wilber, and Maryann Milsop have been actively engaged in preparing for what they expect will be a two-day hike in August.
The plan is to climb Mount Monroe to the hut maintained by the Appalachian Mountain Club, where they will spend the night.
The hut is advertised as Lake of the Clouds remote hike-in cabin in a national forest with no-frills bunkhouses and seasonal hot meals.
On the second day, they will ascend Mount Washington.
Why do it?
