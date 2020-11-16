Empathy outside of the classroom

St. Agatha School seventh-grader Sean Maginnis, left, and his brother Martin, organized the student drive that resulted in 1,100 pairs of new socks plus cards and candies being donated on Nov. 11 to military veterans at the Veterans Administration hospital in West Roxbury.

For the second year in a row, students of St. Agatha School held a collection drive for new socks for military veterans who are homeless. This year, over 1,100 pairs of new socks were collected. The students also made cards of thanks and gratitude to veterans and also donated their Halloween candy. All items were delivered on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to the Veterans Administration hospital in West Roxbury. 

