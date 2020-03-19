The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has found in a preliminary report that an improperly locked airplane compartment door likely led to an incident in which an evacuation slide fell from Delta Airlines flight 405 and landed in an Adams Street front yard on Dec. 1.
The preliminary report stated that the door of the compartment situated over the right wing of the Boeing 767-300 should have been secured with four “keeper pins” which are inserted and captured by the latches on the door, but indications are that two of the four pins “exhibited wear marks indicating improper contact with a closed latch.”
“Not being latched properly would enable the door to open in flight under the right flight characteristics/loads,” the report stated.
The report was released by U. S. Rep. Stephen Lynch and state Sen. Walter Timilty.
Timilty said that the preliminary report indicates that “unacceptable and inexcusable human error” was to blame for the incident.
“It’s all extremely unsettling,” Timilty said.
Timilty is dissatisfied with the scope of the investigation revealed in the preliminary report, which shows that this could potentially happen with any airline carrier that flies into Boston Logan International Airport.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.