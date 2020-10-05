Milton residents rallied a third time on Oct. 1, lining Blue Hills Parkway in a Stand Out Against Racism.
This event was also focused on encouraging people registered to vote to do so in the Nov. 3 presidential, or general, election.
The three events organized by Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice have been held along the parkway supporting Black Lives Matter.
Milton Police Deputy Chief Jim O’Neil said that an estimated 325 people attended the standout, which, like the first two this summer, took place without incident.
Amy Morgan-Link, a Milton resident, said the contentious presidential debate that took place the night before the event made it even more pressing that she attend.
“It’s more important than ever,” she said. “We need to let people know that we haven’t faltered.”
