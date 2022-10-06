After more than three hours of debate that included heated comments on race, the Select Board and the Planning Board selected two new members of the Master Plan Implementation Committee (MPIC).
Selected with split votes after several polling attempts were John Keohane, a white man who is a member of the East Milton Neighborhood Association, and Regina Campbell-Malone, a Black woman who lives in Precinct 1 and ran unsuccessfully for the School Committee last spring.
During the debate, two other finalists who had garnered a significant number of votes contacted members to say they were pulling back their applications as they were being discussed during the joint Zoom meeting on Sept. 27.
Those candidates who removed themselves from the list of 10 candidates under consideration were Dimitry Petion, who is Black, and Dan Walsh, a white man.
Hall said that Walsh texted her to say that he did not want to be in the position of being the one to be appointed over Petion.
Minutes later, Planning Board member Cheryl Tougias said that Petion contacted her to say that he felt he was being treated with bias and no longer wanted the post.
At the start of the joint meeting, Tougias disclosed that she and her architectural firm had worked with Petion on a mixed-use development for Mattapan.
The disclosure came in response to a charge from Winthrop Swenson, the husband of former Planning Board member Denny Swenson, that she should have done so.
Planning Board member Sean Fahy asked Town Council Kevin Freytag if Tougias’s disclosure was sufficient to prevent his risk of exposure to wrongdoing.
Freytag responded that by making the disclosure, the board was “aware of all the information needed and they can make a decision tonight.”
For on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.