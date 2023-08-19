The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC) is reviewing the sole bid of $3.45 million it recently received for the modular construction of a new animal shelter off of Randolph Avenue.
The base bid from Axis Construction Corp. was considered within the possible funding levels, but with no wiggle room on what has been described as a difficult construction site.
The bid stipulated that any subsurface or concealed physical conditions would not be covered and would increase the contract price.
“Due to the lack of geotechnical information, we have excluded rock and ledge removal from our proposal. This work can be completed on a unit price basis,” the bid reads.
During the ASAC Aug. 8 meeting, Paul Kalous of Hill Engineering, who is serving as the town owner’s project manager, unveiled the bid of $3.45 million from Axis Construction Company.
The bid breaks down the costs of civil engineering at $1.25 million and the modular design fabrication and installation of just under $2.2 million. It also lists potential charges for additional work that some members said were excessively high.
The bid sought a separate price of $82,236 for the ad-on of a pop up dormer that would extend over the waiting area and improve aesthetics.
“You may decide this is just not worth it to develop the site,” Kalous said.
He said that four other contractors took out an RFP application but never returned them and the site may be “a risk that the contractors aren’t willing to bear.”
Kalous said the town has 45 business days before it needs to respond and suggested that ASAC and the Milton Animal League (MAL), which is providing most of the funding, circle back in a week or two.
Therese Desmond, co-chair of the ASAC and MAL, was hopeful and suggested they receive a greater understanding of the proposal and determine a possible strategy for negotiations with the bidder.
A subcommittee made up of Desmond, and ASAC members Victoria Shea, George Tougias, and town staff was appointed.
