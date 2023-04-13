A whopping gift of $2.5 million has come forward from anonymous funding sources to be used toward the construction of a new animal shelter, but the gift is contingent upon the shelter remaining on its current site on Gov. Stoughton Lane instead of being built at its new proposed location on the access road off of Randolph Avenue.
Attorney Marion McEttrick brought the news of the gift that she learned about on March 31 to the Select Board to see if it would be willing to take steps to consider whether it is possible for the shelter to remain where it has been for about 44 years.
“It’s $2.5 million. It’s really quite an incentive,” said McEttrick, who represents the Milton Animal League (MAL) that is funding the construction of the new shelter.
She said her first step was to come back to the board to see if it would be willing to see what would be required to make the change.
At its April 4 meeting the board’s consensus was that the potential gift from reliable sources is too much money to leave on the table, especially when it was proposed as a matching gift of roughly $2.5 million already promised by the Copeland Foundation.
On April 11, the Select Board voted as itself as as the Gov. Stoughton trustees to ask the Attorney General’s office if it would be possible to build the new shelter on a small portion of the Town Farm site.
The votes were unanimous.
McEttrick said the building will take up about 4,000 square feet and rent would be paid to the trust for the poor of the town. She estimates less than 8,000 square feet would be needed for the shelter.
The news of the gift comes at a crucial time for the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC) as it prepares to receive an updated cost estimate on the project and is close to seeking bids for both the site work and the construction of a scaled-down modular building.
