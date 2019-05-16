Forget the best and possibly even the better. The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee has agreed to go back to the basics after the possible cost to construct a new shelter tipped upwards of $5 million.
The committee, which has been acting as a bridge between the Milton Animal League and the town for several years about the construction of a new shelter, decided on May 2 to send the plans for its new animal shelter back to architect Warren Chase Freedenfeld with instructions to make the shelter smaller and more affordable.
This comes after the Milton Animal League was told that the potential funder of the project, the Copeland Foundation, said the price tag that was once estimated at about $3 million was now too high.
The new shelter, to be located on the access road into the former town dump on the edge of the Granite Links golf course, will replace the badly dilapidated building at the end of Gov. Stoughton Lane.
Town officials are investigating other plans for the four-acre site, the last remnant of Milton’s Poor Farm.
The possible uses have not been disclosed. Recent activity on the site includes work to relocate the so-called “Pest House” from the Milton Woods Development property to town land.
As part of its special permit, Pulte Homes agreed to relocate the house on a new foundation on the town lot.
Discussion about preserving the three other buildings that once housed the town’s poor noted the deteriorating condition of them.
The new building is being constructed through the joint public-private partnership that has the animal league overseeing the construction of the building on a piece of land that is owned by the town.
