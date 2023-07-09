The Select Board has approved the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC)’s request to go out for bids for the construction of a new shelter on the Access Road for the former landfill.
The move comes as the board has instructed the ASAC to pursue parallel paths in siting the shelter after an anonymous donor came forward with $2.5 million for the project if the shelter is instead rebuilt in its current location at Gov. Stoughton Lane.
The project, which has faced a series of delays, has taken on new urgency from some members of the ASAC who are working with the town and the Milton Animal League in a public/private partnership.
The project was slimmed down significantly to a modular building after bids on the work in 2011 came in more than $2 million above available funds.
ASAC member George Tougias brought the request for the new RFP as the group is continuing to seek approval from the state Attorney General’s Office on the potential use of the Gov. Stoughton land for an animal shelter.
The property was bequeathed to the town with the stipulation that it be used for “the poor of Milton.”
The 3.5 acre property has also been long discussed as the location for an affordable housing development and the town’s Affordable Housing Trust has been pushing that proposal forward.
Tougias said work on the business plan for the Gov. Stoughton site to present to the AG’s office is underway, but it may be necessary to present a master plan for the entire site, showing both uses.
Any plan would also have to receive approval from the Select Board members acting in their role of Gov. Stoughton Trustees, who oversee the property.
In the meantime, Tougias said it was practical to issue the RFP for the Access Road site now since it had been ready to go for several months.
He called the private donation offer a “very generous gift and one we don’t want to quickly turn away from.”
“It could take months, years for the AG to decide,” Tougias said. “If something should break in the meantime, that’s something we can take a look at.”
At an earlier meeting, several members cited the poor condition of the shelter and the need to move quickly to replace it.
The ASAC has been working with Milton Animal League on the project since 2015.
Some members feared that bidder fatigue could make the project less attractive if it had to be put out for a new site later, but others said the downturn in the construction industry makes it unlikely.
