Applause broke out at the March 21 Select Board meeting as longtime resident Webster Collins presented the town with a gift of $275,000 from an anonymous donor to be used to improve the health and safety of the Milton Fire Department.
Collins, a real estate expert, has served on the town’s Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC), where he has sought charitable gifts to extend the available taxpayer funds for the work of rehabilitation and new construction at Milton’s three fire stations.
“The importance of firefighter health is very much a part of this,” Collins said.
In addition to addressing the aging fire stations, he said the town is also very much in need of the safety improvements.
“I have been a great believer for years in giving back to towns. I’ve done that several times myself and I know others have done the same thing, too,” Collins said.
He said he made earlier, unsuccessful attempts to secure charitable donations and his work on the committee impressed on him the critical need to add safeguards for the health of firefighters.
Fire Chief Chris Madden invited Collins to a meeting at the Headquarters Station where they compiled a list of the needs of firefighters that added up to about $240,000, right there alone, Collins said.
He said he also went into the fire station and saw for himself “the woefully obsolete equipment” and promptly wrote up a confidential email to the donor describing what he’d seen and what the needs are for the department.
