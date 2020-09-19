The 101-unit Residences at East Milton apartments recently received key preliminary state approval that clears the way for the developers — the Joseph J. Corcoran Company and the Falconi Companies — to file for 40B approval from the town.
MassHousing issued preliminary site approval on Aug. 31 for the development bounded by Adams Court and Bassett, Franklin, and Adams streets in the heart of East Milton Square.
The development, which will include 26 affordable units, has met with opposition from town officials and area residents whose concerns include the size and scale of the proposed five-story development as well as its impact on traffic, parking, pedestrians and stormwater.
The next step for the developers would be to apply to the town Zoning Board of Appeals for a comprehensive permit under the state’s 40B zoning laws, and a spokeswoman for the project said that could be forthcoming within a matter of weeks.
In issuing the approval, MassHousing noted that despite recent efforts, Milton still has a long way to go before meeting the mandated number of affordable housing units required to be in compliance with the state’s comprehensive permitting laws that mandate 10 percent of housing meet affordability standards.
Under the regional planning mandate, Milton would need to have an additional 484 units of affordable housing.
