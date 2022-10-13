The Board of Appeals on Oct. 3 approved the 40B project for 16 Amor Road that calls for 16 apartments, four of them affordable.
This brings the total of such projects approved since September 2021 to five.
Still awaiting decisions from the board are two other 40B projects. An appeals panel closed its public hearing on 936 Brush Hill Road on Sept. 29. The hearing for 728 Randolph Ave. has been continued to January to see if a different solution can be found for access to the property.
During the Sept. 22 meeting of the Planning Board, Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said that Milton now has a “plausible pathway” to safe harbor if all the projects currently in the pipeline are approved and built.
He said the town currently has roughly 700 units that count as affordable units that have been approved and that number is growing. It needs a total of 946 units to meet 10 percent and safe harbor.
“Everything that is in the pipeline would get us within 25 units of 10 percent. Real world conditions are going to fluctuate, but the pathway is there,” Czerwienski said.
Safe harbor status would effectively allow Milton to deny future comprehensive permit requests under 40B without concern over an appeal to the state Housing Appeals Committee.
Before the recent spate of comprehensive permit applications in the past two years, the town has been stuck at roughly 5 percent, or 475 units, for decades.
The recent 40B developments will add a significant number of “affordable” housing units in town that must be rented to or purchased by people who meet federal income guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Board of Appeals approved the project at Amor Road that calls for the construction of two townhouse style buildings with a total of 12 units and two duplexes with a total of four units.
The buildings will be two stories tall and the driveway for the property will enter and exit onto Amor Street.
The property is located near the busy intersection of Brush Hill Road, Truman Highway, and Amor Street.
Neighbors, including those from the Milton Southwest Neighborhood Association represented by attorney Ned Corcoran, had expressed concern about the density of the project and the dangerousness of the intersection.
