A full slate of town-wide candidates have stepped forward to run for office in the April 28 Town Election.
A three-way race for the Select Board is drawing interest from area voters.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin’s office reported that in addition to a three-way Select Board race. incumbent Housing Authority member Joe Duffy Jr. will face a challenge from Hugh J. Donovan of 15 Grafton St.
Candidates for Select Board are incumbent Richard Wells, Arthur Doyle and Daniel Clark. Two seats are available.
Current office holders who are running for town-wide office are:
Board of Assessors member Brian Cronin;
Town Treasurer Jim McAuliffe;
School Committee members Ada Rosmarin and Betty White;
Parks Commissioner Ted Carroll, who was appointed to the post;
Board of Health member Roxanne Musto;
Trustees of Milton Public LIbrary John Folcarelli, Kristine Hodlin, and Sindu Meier;
Trustees of MIlton Cemetery member Steve Fruzzetti; and
Planning Board member Cheryl Tougias.
For more on the coming town election subscribe to the Milton Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.