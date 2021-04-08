Milton Rotary is sponsoring an “Art Against Hunger” contest to raise money to support the Milton Food Pantry and Rotary International’s supported initiative “Rise Against Hunger”. Please send us your big, bold visions and designs on paper that best illustrate our theme: “A world without hunger is a world full of caring, and sharing…and food!”
All young people who live in, or attend a school in Milton and are 18 years and younger are encouraged to participate. Each piece of art will be evaluated and scored by a distinguished panel of judges based on
• artistic skills
• creativity and originality
• representation of the contest theme
Finalists will be selected from the following age groups:
• Grades K thru 2
• Grades 3 thru 5
• Grades 6 thru 8
• Grades 9 thru 12
A grand prize winner will be selected from among the Finalists and will receive a $100 gift certificate from BLICK Art Materials and will have their artwork imprinted on reusable shopping bags promoting our theme. The remaining Finalists will receive $25 gift certificates from BLICK Art Materials.
All artwork will be combined in a video presentation and displayed on Milton Cable Access and displayed in the Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library. Detailed rules can be found at miltonrotary.org.
Tax deductible donations can be sent to Milton Rotary Foundation, PO Box 243, Milton, MA 02186, or online at miltonrotary.org. Donations to support this project will be welcomed at any amount, and we will provide a bag for every $10 donation. Bags can be picked up at Milton Library through June 30, 2021. The submission deadline is April 30 at 5 p.m. All submissions must be brought to the Milton Public Library.
For a full set of rules, please check the Milton Rotary website at www.miltonrotary.org.
Contact Michael Maholchic with questions at michael.maholchic@gmail.com.
