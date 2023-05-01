Arthur Doyle finished his three-year term last week and by his choice will be off the Select Board.
He remains a member of the Conservation Commission and says he will continue to serve in that capacity “as long as they’ll have me.”
Before the board adjourned April 18, the members present spoke about the tone Doyle managed to set during his service.
Doyle, who has dual Canadian and U.S. citizenship, spoke about how he thanks his late parents for the values they gave him.
His parents immigrated to the United States from their native Newfoundland. They brought him to the U.S. when he was 11 years old.
“They had a sixth and an eighth grade education,” he said.
Doyle is a graduate of Boston College and has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
Select Board member Michael Zullas spoke of Doyle’s integrity, pointing out how Doyle brought “dignity, stability, and courtesy to the board.”
Zullas said he looks forward to working with Doyle.
There was a bit of joking about how many committees the board might ask Doyle to serve on in the future.
Select Board member Richard Wells, who said there hadn’t been an East Milton resident on the board for 45 years until three years ago when he and Doyle were elected, praised Doyle as a “great leader.”
Select Board Member Roxanne Musto said she first met Doyle on Conservation Commission site walks “many years ago.”
She said Doyle is always calm and knowledgeable.
Doyle was credited with keeping the board steady, serving as an example, and always being respectful.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano, who was appointed to his post seven months ago, thanked Doyle for being accessible and hands on as he learned the ropes, adding that Doyle’s mentorship was very much appreciated.
Doyle, who has been a Town Meeting member for 35 years, replied to his fellow members that they are all his extended family.
