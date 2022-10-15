An article that would allow the developer of a 40B condominium proposal for 728 Randolph Ave. to use the town-owned dump access road to enter and exit its site via a traffic signal is being drafted for the Dec. 5 Special Town Meeting.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski briefed the Select Board on the article’s progress at its Oct. 5 meeting. The board is expected to finalize the warrant at its Oct. 18 meeting.
He said the plan has the support of many neighbors, and the peer reviewers and Board of Appeals panel that are reviewing the comprehensive permit for the development have said that it could eliminate problems on the site.
“Most people agree that it yields a better site plan and a better project,” said Czerwienski, adding that the site has topographic issues as well.
The developer currently plans to use a driveway that is shared by three homes for entrance and exit for “40 condos’ worth of vehicles,” he said.
The shared driveway cuts between homes at 718 and 736 Randolph Ave. and the project at 728 Randolph Ave. is located near the rear of those properties and off of the Access Road. A traffic signal is located at the end to line up with Reed Street.
Czerwienski explained that the developer would have to make significant repairs to at least 700 feet of the dump access road, which would benefit the town as it plans to construct a new animal shelter there.
He said the developer, Rob Celiberti of USC LLC, has agreed to an extension until Jan. 24 to see if Town Meeting will approve granting him an easement to use the dump road. The project’s deadline before the appeals board had been set to expire.
Czerwienski said that if vehicles can get in and out of the development that abuts the dump road, the project’s site plan will be “dramatically improved” with respect to drainage, stormwater and will pull the bulk of the project back from the abutters.
It would also significantly improve the safety of the exit onto Randolph Avenue, he said.
The access road is considered a driveway not a road and seeking the easement was the quickest path forward, according to Czerwienski.
