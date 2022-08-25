Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.