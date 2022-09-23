Fresh colors, living plants, and a sense of fun all go into the experience of receiving the professional services of Dr. Elon Joffre at SquareSmiles orthodontics in East Milton.
Wearing a pair of yellow-framed eye glasses and light blue scrubs, Joffre was upbeat as he gave a recent tour of the practice at 25 Bryant Ave. that opened a year ago after some significant delays due to COVID-19.
Joffre said he hopes the renovation of the former Garber Travel offices has created an inviting place to serve individuals with the latest in digital technology.
Noting that he held back on wearing his matching yellow sneakers, he hopes that his patients of all ages enjoy having a little fun.
The artwork and almost everything is square shaped, making a pun on the word “square,” which actually refers to East Milton Square.
The word “smile” graces the corner of a hallway in bold letters, and his favorite piece of artwork hangs in a treatment room that spells out “laugh” in sign language.
“This is a community-based practice. It’s for everybody. I like treating people the way that I would want to be treated and, quite frankly, I keep it simple,” he said.
Joffre, who firmly resists the moniker “hero,” said that COVID was a challenging time for most businesses and practices and he is thankful that “overall, we made it through very well.”
He said he was in the midst of construction when COVID started and though “lots of delays” became normal, he was still happy to be opening a practice in Milton.
“Challenges weren’t unique to us. I think everyone was experiencing it,” he said. “For us, it was controlling things we could and not worrying about the things we couldn’t, which is sometimes easier said than done. It was our approach and it helped us make it through so that it wasn’t super stressful or burdensome.”
Joffre also practices at dotSmiles, a completely separate practice in Dorchester.
He has lived in Milton for 10 years with his wife Giselle, a law partner in Foley Hoag's Litigation Department who also serves on the Milton Board of Appeals. The couple has two elementary-aged daughters.
The journey to owning a business in Milton was a long one for Joffre, who was born and raised in the Bahamas and moved to the United States 25 years ago to attend St. Anselm’s College in New Hampshire.
After graduating in 2001, he went on to earn his D.M.D. from the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
