Town Treasurer Jim McAuliffe was urged to hasten the pace of improving internal controls for the town's reconciliation of cash after the independent auditor for Milton reported an overall good report and identified “opportunities for strengthening internal controls and operating efficiencies” Representatives from the auditor, Powers & Sullivan, LLC, and the Audit Committee made their annual report to the Select Board on the audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019.
The audit also included an accompanying management letter.
The letter identified “deficiencies in internal controls,” meaning that the way the operations or controls in place are not sufficient for the managers or employees, in the normal course of their assigned functions, to prevent, or detect and correct, misstatements on a timely basis.
The deficiencies, however, did not rise to the level of “material weaknesses,” according to the report.
“We’re working toward solving these problems even as we speak,” McAuliffe told those present.
