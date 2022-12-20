Homeowners in Milton will see their property tax bills increase by roughly 3.8 percent or $388 for the owner of an “average” priced home.
The value of an “average” house jumped from $824,451 to $935,875 during the calendar year 2021, buoyed by brisk home sales and rising values regionally.
If property values continue at the same rate of 13.5 percent through the current year, it will result in an “average” home being valued at over $1 million next year.
Under a tax classification option adopted by the Select Board on Dec. 6, businesses in town will continue to be taxed at a rate higher than residences.
Chief Appraiser Charles O’Shea said that he and the Board of Assessor evaluated several options for splitting the tax rate, an option they and the Select Board must act on each year.
State law allows Milton to assign different rates for business and residential properties.
The split tax rate plan that they recommended creates a roughly equal percent increase in bills for both groups, O’Shea said in a presentation before the Select Board.
The Select Board unanimously approved the split plan and rates which will need to be reviewed by the state Department of Revenue before they are official.
O’Shea said that the changes to this year’s assessed values are based on property sales occurring in the calendar year 2021, as well as new tax growth.
New tax growth comes from newly built houses and renovations to existing properties.
Valuation from new growth was “on the high side” at just over $88 million and it increased the tax base by $1,246,239, O’Shea said.
“Property sales in general did continue to move forward and move higher as well,” he said.
Residential property values continued to be at “record highs.”
O’Shea said that commercial properties saw an increase in value of 7.4 percent and industrial properties saw a 9.2 percent increase in value
The estimated maximum tax levy for fiscal year 2023 is $94,769,379. It is a 3.7 percent increase from the prior year.
