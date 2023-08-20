The average Milton family of four will pay about $49 more in their water and sewer quarterly bills this year under rates approved by the Select Board on Aug. 8.
The increases will equal between 7.3 to 8.1 percent under the town’s four-tier billing structure that has lowest using households pay at a lower rate.
Department of Public Works Director Chase Berkeley said the increase is higher than the past two years where increases were at 1 and 2 percent.
“I think what we’re seeing here is a little bit of catch up in the economy,” he said.
The major portion of the town’s water and sewer budgets is for service provided through the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA).
MWRA assessments increased by 2.3 percent for water and 3.6 percent for sewer over last year.
Those assessments make up roughly 50 percent of the operating budget for water and roughly 71 percent for sewer, Berkeley said.
Berkeley said the town’s rates are set annually in August after the previous year’s water and sewer consumption is evaluated.
A decrease in sewer use at the highest rates has also occurred, pushing rates up slightly, he said.
Also included in the calculations are small decreases in debt service for water and sewer and small increases in department personnel and for billing and administration, according to the presentation.
The town’s budgets are kept in two enterprise funds that the rates set must allow them to break-even.
The rates are set with the assistance of consultants from Woodard & Curran engineers of Andover.
Todd Prokop, a senior technical manager for the firm, presented the proposed rates for water that showed a modest overall rate increase of 3 percent over last year. Under the four-tier system the rates vary from $6.75 to $9.55 per hundred cubic feet (748 gallons).
