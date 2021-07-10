The Education Commission of St. Michael's Episcopal Church is having its annual summer discussion on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. "How to be an Antiracist" in the Garden of Seasons, outside the church on Randolph Ave., weather permitting or on Zoom.
The discussion will center on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s book "How to be an Antiracist."
The facilitator is Carole Copeland Thomas, an internationally-recognized keynote speaker and cultural collaborator.
Carole, a former Milton resident, is no stranger to St. Michael’s, having attended our Adult Education Forum on India in September 2019. Carole's current humanitarian activities are focused on Southern India, aiding women and children in the region. A former adjunct faculty member of Bentley University, she chair's the Multicultural Committee for the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Carole founded the Multicultural Symposium Series, a multiyear events initiative and online campaign developed for the advancement of multicultural issues.
