A “belt-tightening” operational budget for fiscal year 2021 could result in significant reductions, including the possible loss of 25 school employees, according to a preliminary presentation made before the Warrant Committee on Dec. 16.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said that all departments have been asked to prepare two budgets: one that will “level fund” employees and services from fiscal year 2020 and a second one that cuts spending of that rolled-over budget by 3 percent.
A “level-funded” budget would include contractual pay increases for employees, he said.
While town officials said that it is too preliminary to project whether the 3 percent budget cuts would result in any personnel cuts, school officials said that the 3 percent reduction could result in a reduction of about 25 full time employees.
The school budget totals about $51 million this year, and with no new staff, the rollover budget would require an increase of $2 million to roughly $53 million, according to Glenn Pavlicek, assistant superintendent for business administration.
