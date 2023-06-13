As the calendar turned to June, Select Board member Ben Zoll voiced his gratitude for the month that celebrates Father’s Day and Pride month.
Zoll said he loves being the parent of four children in a blended family that includes his transgendered child Florian, a freshman at Milton High School.
At a recent Select Board meeting, Ben praised Erin Bradley, the first openly gay member of the board, for organizing Pride festivities at both the Milton town green and the Manning deck park. “As a parent of a trans youth, I think both of these efforts are fantastic. LGBTQ kids face a lot of risks. One of the highest risks is mental health. Having the community really embrace them and their cause, I think it’s fantastic,” Zoll said.
At their home on Canton Avenue, Ben and Florian recently talked about their transitions, convictions, and desire for everyone to be respected.
“We’re just a father and his kid,” Ben said. “It’s a matter of getting parents to understand that trans kids are kids. There is no secret agenda. We’re just trying to make sure our kids feel safe and happy in school.”
“It’s easy to fall back on stereotypes. It’s easy to see a meme and share it because you think it's funny. It’s harder to think critically but that’s the work we need to do,” Ben said.
“I wish people could understand how dangerous it is to perpetuate this easy bigotry against LGBTQ+ people and kids especially,” he said.
Florian, whose gender assigned at birth was female, uses they and them for pronouns, as well as he and him. They now identify and dress as a male and won’t speak their birth name, which they no longer use.
For Florian, the transition began at the beginning of COVID with a feeling that something fundamental didn’t feel right.
“I had a lot more time just to think about it. I wasn’t totally sure for a while,” they said.
