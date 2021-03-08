Did you know the readers of the Milton Times have finished voting on the Best in Milton.
And the winners include:
• Best Shopping Area: Milton Marketplace
Good quality and a little of everything; clean,efficient; Great during pandemic;
• Best Annual Event: Milton Music Fest which happens at Hutchinson Field with Fireworks
• Best Restaurant: Abby Park The food is always wonderful; great service;
• Best Ethnic Restaurant: Mr. Chan’s
The food tastes very good, especially General Gau, pork fried rice and chicken fingers; good Chinese food;
• Best Real Estate Company: Kelley & Rege
Knowledgeable; they don’t overkill or push people;
• Best Realtor: Fran Jeffers
Knows her stuff, always gives 150%, positive energy; thorough when dealing with her clients; detailed and cares about her clients;
• Best Financial Planner: Joe Parlavecchio, Edward Jones Investments
• Best Real Estate Negotiator: Carolyn Cahill of Cahill Properties Carolyn helped our family buy and sell a home during the pandemic – no small feat! Carolyn made the selling and buying process so easy and she is so well respected and regarded around Milton; Carolyn is smart, kind and most importantly honest.
• Best Hair Stylist: Mellie’s Hair Salon knowledgeable of new styles; reasonable, best colorists.
• Best Barbershop: Mackie’s
Do a great job, very nice; They are great with older men;
• Best Massage Service: Kneaded Therapy
Always a great massage; Maureen does the best deep tissue massage and sport massage; Maureen is the real deal providing a variety of massage services depending on if you want an easy Swedish massage to deep-tissue work to get the knots out.
• Best Clothing Shop: The Nutshell Adorable and affordable.
• Best Neighborhood: East Milton
Close to local businesses, friendly; Reasonable housing prices compared to other parts of town, accessible to Boston.
• Best Specialty Shop: Cooking in With Stephanie Everything is delicious; Stephanie is so nice;
• Best Dry Cleaners: Dependable Cleaners
The name says it all.
• Best Town Department: Council on Aging
They are keeping seniors active and engaged during pandemic; Christine Stanton has done an amazing job her first year and during the pandemic; She’s made real improvements; great programming;
• Best Bank: Rockland Trust
• Best Newspaper: Milton Times All news local and personal; the one and only Milton
Times; I appreciate a weekly newspaper; all the Milton news fit to print; source of accurate local news; online and print access; it’s the only paper in town; after 25 years it’s still going; all news that interests me.
• Best Columnist: Elaine Cushman Carroll She does sharp reporting;
• Best Insurance Company: Pike Insurance
Found discounts missed by previous company; very nice staff;
• Best Dentist: Harte Dental
They are very nice people and they do an excellent job on taking care of my teeth; very thorough fixing and maintaining teeth; good service; staff is very nice;
• Best Primary Care Doctor: Dr. Shaheen Mian
• Best Retirement Living Residence: Fuller Village The work that Fuller Village and their staff have done to keep their residents safe and informed throughout the pandemic has been remarkable. The are the gold standard by which independent living communities in Massachusetts and beyond should be judged; grounds and services;
• Best Pet Service: Comfy Cozy
• Best Passive Recreation Area: Cunningham Park Wonderful place to walk or swim;
• Best Park: Cunningham Park
Because of their offerings and employees; great swimming pool, softball and baseball fields;
• Best Museum: Forbes House Museum
Fascinating;
• Best Historical Site: Eustis Estate
For the History of the Gilded Age;
• Best Gift Shop: The Nutshell/Toy Chest:
Quality and gift wrapping;
• Best Coffee Shop: Coffee Break Café
Red velvet coffee is the best; love their monthly, seasonal coffees;
Healthy food; best chicken sandwich; great staff, very clean;
• Best Pizza Shop: Milton House of Pizza
All their food is very good; friendly; great wings too; quality food and pizza;
• Best Breakfast: Stella’s
The food is even better under the new owners!
• Best School: Campbell School
Nicest, most loving staff ever; Ann Campbell is one of the nicest people ever. Her love of children is obvious; Teachers are so caring and thoughtful, my child gets annoyed the I pick him up to go home; kids are happy; great learning environment; so accommodating in keeping kids going full time;
• Best Teacher: Christine Lenane, Adams Street Early Learning Center She cares for the development of the child into one who loves learning;
• Best Physical Therapy: Elliott Physical Therapy Love the new location;
• Best Health Facility: BID Milton
We thank them for all they did to care for loved ones with non-Covid issues during the age of the coronavirus.
• Best Fitness Club: Fitness Unlimited They have served members well during pandemic, clean safe place to go to focus on our wellness; exclusive and comfortable for women; female owned and they are doing it right; they made it work during pandemic; the new owners pivoted quickly to online classes and training; wonderful community; community of women.
• Best Overall Business: The Fruit Center During COVID the staff has been amazing!
• Best Boot Camp: Milton Boot Camp
Maureen made it work during pandemic; great community; Maureen encourages everyone at every level; outdoor classes in the morning; we have a community of friends as a result of being motivated to get and stay healthy;
• Best Yoga Club: Fran Karoff Fran is wonderful;
• Best Jewelry Store: Grono & Christie
Good service and friendly; nice, have a good selection of high end and moderately priced jewelry; we love Meryl, Bruce knows his products, great service.
Wonderful and unique options with lovely recommendations when you’re at a loss for what to get someone. Gift wrapping is a wonderful perk; will miss the Gift Garden to purchase housewarming, wedding or birthday gifts; wish it could still be The Gift Garden; a huge loss for Milton;
• Best Civic Organization: Milton Yacht Club
• Best Sandwich Shop: The Plate
• Best Landscaper: Hunt Landscaping and Tree Service
A Posthumous award was voted to The Gift Garden
