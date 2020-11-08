Beth Israel Lahey Health (BILH) has opened a new urgent care facility in Quincy.
The new facility, Beth Israel Lahey Health Care Center-Quincy (BILHCC-Quincy), opened on Oct. 28, just days before the emergency room at Quincy Medical Center permanently closed.
The new healthcare site will offer urgent care, primary care, specialty care, and diagnostic imaging at 100 Walter J. Hannon Pkwy. in Quincy.
“It is a great opportunity for us to expand care in this region,” said Rich Fernandez, president of Beth Israel Deaconess-Milton (BID Milton), which is affiliated with BILH.
Fernandez said the center features an advanced urgent care clinic staffed by emergency medicine physicians affiliated with BID Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and Harvard Medical School.
Open seven days a week, the clinic treats adults and children over the age of 2 with urgent but not life-threatening injuries or illnesses.
The new site’s benefits include:
Urgent care with board-certified Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians emergency medicine physicians (www.bilh.org/quincy);
Urgent care appointments made online at www.bilh.org/quincy or by calling 617-615-4000;
Primary care services with family practitioners Angela Cabral, M.D., and Amy Chung, D.O., at 617-615-4100.
Specialty care appointments for orthopedic surgery, and (set to start in December), general and bariatric surgery, colon and rectal surgery, hand and wrist surgery, physical medicine, and rehabilitation services.
Said Select Board Chair Melinda Collins, “I'm grateful for BID Milton's vision in expanding urgent, preventive, and other specialized medical services beyond the hospital's Milton footprint.”
She said the additional staff and the new location provide “greater access to the hospital’s excellent care for all Milton residents and especially for our East Milton community members.”
The Quincy site's current hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends will expand as the demand increases, Fernandez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.