Milton moved another step closer to having its first bicycle and pedestrian master plan as the Master Plan Implementation Committee (MPIC) indicated it would accept the plan with the addition of a letter indicating a few areas it would like to see improved.
In a vote on Dec. 12, members Dick Burke and Roxanne Musto abstained, saying they want to have a look at the letter detailing the additions before voting on it.
MPIC members appeared to all agree with most of the overall plan that sets out recommendations that would lead to great interconnectivity and safety.
The plan was crafted with the help of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC).
Burke said he was disappointed that the plan did not include any changes to specifically encourage people to walk or bike to East Milton Square.
“We have to get a little more granular. How do we make this work so that it's safe for people to go where they want to go, not just for recreation?” he said.
Musto said that plans for Brush Hill Road call for the elimination of the center line, include dotted lines, and would be “significant changes” on those roadways.
