Nestled on a grassy space surrounded by trees at the back of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton sits a new area with picnic tables, benches and Adirondack chairs where nurses, patients, and other personnel can go to recharge, eat lunch with colleagues and decompress from the stress of a long day.
After an anonymous donation to the nurses at BID Hospital-Milton was given, the creation of a Rest Garden fit with wooden furniture, made by one of BID Hospital-Milton’s own physician assistants, now fills the grassy space.
“I was overwhelmed to think that somebody would donate that amount of money to the nursing staff,” said Lynn Cronin, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer, who held a series of meetings with the nursing staff to ask them how they would like to use the donation.
For the rest of the story, see the Milton Times issue of June 16 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.